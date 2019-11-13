Eight University HS athletes sign to continue their careers at the collegiate level

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Eight University High School athletes signed to continue their careers at the collegiate level Wednesday morning.

Asthen Boggs and Kaden Metheny both are set to continue their basketball careers at the next level.

Along with them, Abbie Coen is set to do the same, inking with Rowan University’s basketball team.

Hawks infielder Lou Kisner is now signed to Glenville State for a collegiate softball career.

Some of the top @U_Athletics athletes are officially headed to the next level. Today’s signings include @UHS_GirlsBball Ashten Boggs and @BGSUMHoops commit Kaden Metheny pic.twitter.com/Oiy044BR78 — Ryan Decker WBOY 12 News (@RDeckerWboy) November 13, 2019

Jake Staud is headed to West Point to not only wrestle for Army, but also serve in the armed forces.

Zoey Shetty is headed to the University of Pennsylvania cross country, as well as track & field.

West Liberty is gaining the services of Kassidy Wolfe, who signed with the Hilltoppers’ women’s soccer team.

And Kyle Hawthrone is also staying in state, signing with the Davis & Elkins tennis team.