Elijah Facemire wins Week 2 Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Gilmer County Titans are beginning to become a common theme of our weekly Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week segments.

The Titans’ Garrett Butler received the most votes in Week 1, and his teammate made it back-to-back Coverage of the Week victories in Week 2.

Elijah Facemire’s recovery of a fumbled punt on Friday received 80 percent of the votes that were cast.

Facemire defeated Philip Barbour’s Jesiah Matlick.

The Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week is a weekly competition for the best defense or special teams play in high school football. Voting opens every Friday night after the conclusion of the Grogg’s SportsZone.