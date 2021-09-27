Elkins bleacher installation nearing completion

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Elkins Tigers football team may be winless through the first five weeks of the high school football season, but the Tigers are just days away from a major program- and school-wide victory.

Workers move materials along the newly installed bleachers at Elkins High School. (Photo via Ryan Decker / WBOY)

The process of installing bleachers at the Tigers’ new football field, which in the past and still currently is also used as the Elkins soccer field, is not only progressing well, but is nearing completion.

When 12 Sports stopped by the field on Monday, it’s easy to tell that the bleachers are at least halfway completed.

Not only that, but, according to the school, the new press box is scheduled to be installed atop those bleachers later this week.

Elkins will play away from home this Friday before playing in their home-opener on Friday, Oct. 8 against North Marion.

The Tigers didn’t play a single home game in 2020, due to Wimer Stadium being deemed unsafe to hold high school athletics events. That started a search for a new home for the Elkins football program.

Crew members stand on the bleachers at the ‘new’ Elkins High School football field. (Photo via Ryan Decker / WBOY)

As 12 Sports has previously reported, it was ultimately chosen that the soccer field beside the high school, which runs alongside the Elkins baseball field, would be the Tigers’ new home field.

After not having any true home games last season, the Tigers will wind up with two games played in Elkins this year.

They will open up their new home next Friday, and then end the season at home against Buckhannon-Upshur on November 5. Three away games are scheduled between those two contests.