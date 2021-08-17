Elkins breaks ground on site of new bleachers

ELKINS, W.Va. – Elkins High School administrators and football players helped dig the first shovel into the ground, Monday, at the site of the new bleachers at Elkins High School.

The bleachers will be placed at the existing soccer field, which will now also be used as the home field for the Tigers football team.

Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony was the first step in what is ultimately a three-phase plan to update the field and facility.

