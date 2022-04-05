ELKINS, W.Va. – The junior All-State basketball selection out of Elkins High School, Cory Harper, come off of a successful sectional title-winning season with the Tigers this Winter and was able to represent the Mountain State in the Golden State this past weekend.

Harper was one of just eight boys basketball players to be selected after intense tryouts out of the Washington D.C. region to make the Steph Curry Underrated Tour in Oakland, California.

Harper competed at the “Underrated Tour” in Oakland, CA



“I felt good about my tryout. We did a lot of drills at the start and then the second day it was just straight games. We did ball handling, finishing, shooting in the first day and then I think we played two games the first day and then they selected the 40 people for the next day. Then I found out Tuesday or Wednesday that I made top eight on Twitter and Instagram,” Harper said.

Back in the summer of 2021, Under Armour selected Harper out of his AAU team, Easy Street Family, to try out for the Underrated Tour.

Out of 75 boys players from all around the region, the Elkins shooting guard was invited to the championship stop of the tour in the Bay area where he competed this past weekend as the only West Virginia player selected.



“It means a lot. It means I’ve been putting in the work and it’s coming to use. It was a great experience just going out to Oakland. They fed us everyday, morning, lunch and dinner in the hotel and we had some host speakers every night. We just played games there, the first day we played two games,” Harper said.

Harper also got to meet the Golden State Warriors’ star, Steph Curry. The whole reason Curry started the Underrated Tour is to promote athletes who feel underrated-The perfect opportunity for Harper to show what a small-town West Virginia kid can do.

Harper stands with Golden State Warriors

guard Steph Curry



“That was really cool. I just said ‘what’s up?’ to him and he helped us out with some of the drills and helped us with what we were doing. We had a team practice that day so he hopped in the team practice with us and started helping us with drills,” Harper said.

There was a lot to take away from the experience for Harper but what stuck out was the competition that was compiled out of the other regions from Dallas, Los Angeles and Chicago.



“The games, the competition. It was all just a great experience definitely playing against some of the best competition I’ve ever played against for sure. It was a great experience,” Harper said.

For more information about the underrated tour, visit the website.