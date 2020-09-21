Coverage of the week sponsored by Stan Cameon Insurance

Elkins’ Demanuel Smith wins Week 3 Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Elkins High School’s Demanuel Smith received the most votes in this week’s Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week competition.

Smith received 60 percent of the votes that came in over the weekend.

His diving interception against North Marion was going up against Bridgeport’s Derek Starkey, and his swatted pass from Thursday.

Smith’s win ends a two-week streak of Gilmer County winners in the Coverage of the Week competition.

Week 4 Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week voting opens on Friday night after the conclusion of the Grogg’s SportsZone.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination WV

Oklahoma High School Scores

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories