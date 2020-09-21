Elkins’ Demanuel Smith wins Week 3 Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Elkins High School’s Demanuel Smith received the most votes in this week’s Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week competition.

Smith received 60 percent of the votes that came in over the weekend.

His diving interception against North Marion was going up against Bridgeport’s Derek Starkey, and his swatted pass from Thursday.

Smith’s win ends a two-week streak of Gilmer County winners in the Coverage of the Week competition.

Week 4 Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week voting opens on Friday night after the conclusion of the Grogg’s SportsZone.