Elkins falls to Huntington in State Little League Tournament

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Elkins Little League ended its season on Monday as they fell to Huntington 18-2 in the West Virginia State Little League Tournament.

Huntington had its bats hot early. In the top of the first inning, Huntington took a 3-0 lead over Elkins.

After that lead, Huntington never stopped scoring. Elkins put two runs on the board but Huntington didn’t slow down and cruised to an 18-2 win.

Elkins season comes to a close and Huntington moves on in the state tournament to see Hurricane. The two will battle it out on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.