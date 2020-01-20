Elkins girls struggle against No. 3 Frankfort

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Elkins Tigers had the tall task of taking on No. 3 Frankfort Monday afternoon at the East Fairmont Classic at East Fairmont High School.

Despite the Falcons not putting forth one of their best performances of the year, Elkins struggled mightily – scoring just eight points in the first half.

The Tigers’ eight first-half points came on a trio of made shots from the floor, and a pair of free throws.

Though, in between Elkins scoring on its second and third baskets of the game, was more than 11 minutes of action.

Elkins picked up the scoring after halftime, but was in much too big of a hole at that point, losing 67-22 to one of the top teams in Double-A.