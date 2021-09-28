Elkins great Marshall Goldberg to be honored with new sign thanks to Randolph County Commission and concerned citizen

ELKINS, W.Va. – Marshall Goldberg might not be a name, or a former player, that you’re overly familiar with.

But Randolph County and city of Elkins are looking to change that.

Goldberg is without a doubt the best athlete to come out of Elkins. He was a collegiate standout with the Pitt Panthers in the 1930s — a two-time All-American; a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist; and a two-time national champion.

Not only that, but he interrupted his NFL career to serve in the United States Navy during World War II.

Goldberg’s honored in the Randolph County Hall of Fame, and with a sign in Elkins that will soon be re-done to honor his accomplishments.

“He was a World War II type of Navy Seal, and was a decorated war hero. (He) came back and finished his NFL career,” said Randolph County Commission President, Mark Scott. “So, not only do we honor him because of the sacrifice that he did on the football field. The sacrifice that he made for our country is really why we want to honor him.”

Goldberg has had a sign dedicated to his accomplishments in Elkins for some time. It sits off of Route 219 in Elkins, close to Steer Steakhouse, which is home to the Randolph County Hall of Fame.

The color and the wording on the sign may have faded over time, but the curiosity it provoked is what brought about the recognition it needed to be updated.

That person was Mattew Corcoran, a retired military veteran, who has no ties to Goldberg or his family. Corcoran not having any ties to Goldberg is truly what inspired Scott to get the project going.

“If you’re just a concerned citizen out there and you want to honor a guy, that’s what I’m looking for,” Scott said. “For a citizen to step forward and say, ‘I love this story. I want to tell this story.’ And when he started laying the story out I was like we have to honor this guy.”

That’s when Scott was able to get some things in motion. The Randolph County Commission has agreed to a deal with a local company, who will replace the sign at the cost of the materials: $200. The sign will also be moved slightly, so that it is more visible.

It will remain beside Steer Steakhouse, but according to Scott, it will come out more from its current location so it can be seen easier.

Along with a fresh new coat of paint, new materials, and a slightly new location, the sign will also be updated to honor his time off the playing field.

“It’s going to be an opportunity for us to honor the Hall of Fame, and at the same time, honor someone who’s a true hero,” said Scott. “We’d like to add that. We want to put that on the sign, because we have so many veterans in our state and in our county, that we want them to know that we appreciate you.”

Goldberg served from 1943-1945 during World War II.

“Just being able to honor someone like that, who gave so much for their country, is awesome,” said Scott.

Goldberg was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1958. He finished his Pitt career with a school-record 1,957 career rushing yards, which stood until Tony Dorsett broke the mark nearly 40 years later.

Scott says that a draft of what the updated sign will look like is supposed to come across his desk in the coming days. The hope is that the new sign could be in place by the end of October, or early November.