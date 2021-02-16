Elkins High School names Jimmy Hankins as next football head coach

Former Lewis County assistant coach, Jimmy Hankins, has been named the next head coach of the Elkins football team. (Photo via Missy Reilly / Lewis County High School)

ELKINS, W.Va. – Elkins High School has announced that former Lewis County assistant coach, Jimmy Hankins, will be the next head coach of the Tigers football program.

The announcement comes after Hankins was reportedly approved by the Randolph Board of Education, according to a release by the Elkins athletic director, Ross Ware.

Elkins is coming off its first playoff victory in program history. Former Elkins head coach, Evan Hott, stepped down from the position in December, along with the majority of his coaching staff, after four seasons in charge of the program.

Hankins now becomes the 16th head coach in program history.

That complete press release has been copied below.

——

Press Release from Elkins High School

Elkins High School (EHS) is pleased to welcome Coach Jimmy Hankins as the new Head Football Coach. Coach Hankins was approved to become the 16th head football coach in school history last night at the Randolph County Board of Education meeting.

Coach Hankins comes to EHS after serving the last 9 years as an assistant at Lewis County High School. Coach Hankins has also been on staff as an assistant coach at Robert C. Byrd High School for 2 years, Providence High School in Charlotte, NC for 3 years, and River Valley High School in Gallia County, OH for 2 years.

Coach Hankins was born and raised in Ironton OH, where football is a way of life. He met his wife, Stephanie in college, and they have two children, Devin and Madison, and a granddaughter, Ally. Coach Hankins is currently employed in the private sector through Edward Jones Investments. He is a graduate of Ironton High School in Ironton, Ohio. He is a graduate of Marshall University.

On beginning this new role, Coach Hankins stated, “I appreciate this opportunity, it’s an honor and a privilege. I know we’ve got a lot of hard work ahead of us, but I’m excited to start a new chapter in Fighting Tiger football.”

Mr. Brian Currence, Assistant Principal at EHS, had this to say about the hiring process. “I would like to thank all of the coaches that applied for the head coaching position at Elkins High School. I, and the hiring committee, were thoroughly impressed with the number of quality applicants that we had for this position. It is exciting to see the high level of interest that this vacancy attracted. We would also like to mention that we have three assistant coaching positions currently open and will be posted in the near future. We would love to see the same amount of interest for these positions as well. We are very excited to bring a high caliber coach like Coach Hankins to the Elkins Football family. With his coaching experience, and especially his Big 10 Conference experience, we are very excited for the future of the program.”

Dustin Cogar, Head Football Coach at Lewis County High School, had this to say about Coach Hankins. “Coach Hankins has been a huge part of our program for nearly a decade. He will be missed. Coach Hankins is a grinder, always working and studying, looking for an edge. I am very happy to see him get his shot at being a Head Coach.”

We are excited to make Coach Hankins a Fighting Tiger again and to have him and his family join our Athletic Department at Elkins High School. We are confident that his leadership will instill PRIDE, PURPOSE, and PERSPECTIVE in our athletes, coaches, and school community.