CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) – Elkins used a hot start to hold off Liberty and stay alive in the Class AA Region II, Section 1 tournament with an 11-7 win.

Brock Holland put together a 3-4 day at the plate to lead the Tigers while he, Jaxon Drennen and Nick Cooper each drove in three runs.

Elkins faces Philip Barbour on the road on Friday night with the winner moving on to face Robert C. Byrd in the sectional final.