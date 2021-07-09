Elkins Little League 8-10 year-old all-stars fall to Hurricane in tournament opener

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Elkins Little League 8-10 year-old all-stars fell to Hurricane in tournament opener at Mary Lou Retton Park on Friday afternoon.

Hurricane Little League won the game, 11-1 in four innings.

(Photo Courtesy Ryan Decker / WBOY)

The Hurricane bats were hot from the jump, as they scored three runs in the first inning, and built up an eight-run lead in the second inning.

With the win, Hurricane advances to play in the winner’s bracket on Saturday at 10 a.m. in Shinnston. Elkins, meanwhile, falls to the elimination bracket, and will play on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. in Fairmont.

The 2021 West Virginia State Little League 8-10 year-old state tournament will continue through next Thursday at both the Fairmont and Shinnston Little League sites.