Elkins looking to continue historic postseason run on Sunday versus RCB

ELKINS, W.Va. – The big news out of Randolph County on Thursday was that the county improved to a Gold status on the daily coronavirus map from the WV DHHR.

Why is that big news?

Well, if that holds true through Saturday at 5 p.m. (or whenever the weekly school coronavirus map from the WV Department of Education is released), Sunday’s Double-A playoff matchup between Elkins and Robert C. Byrd will be played here in Clarksburg.

The Tigers — as you’ve probably heard — advanced past the first round of the playoffs for the first time in school history last week. And they have their eyes set on making it even further, and making even more history, this weekend.

“Just to build on what we’ve done here this year, it would be awesome. I know our guys are hungry because we played Byrd this year (as a team) that was lacking a couple players. I know our boys are excited, and they’re confident in their ability of what they are able to do on Sunday if they have the opportunity,” said Elkins head coach Evan Hott.

The Tigers, and others who follow the sport, know that a very different Elkins team will roll into Clarksburg on Sunday to play the Eagles than the one that showed up to play RCB back in September.

Elkins has won five of its last six games dating back to Sept. 25, with its lone defeat coming at the hands of Fairmont Senior.

“The last three or four weeks we’ve really hit our stride in all three phases of the game” said Hott. “And they boys are still having fun. They’re coming to practice with a level of excitement, and they’re executing day after day. The ceiling right now is tremendous for us, because we are trending in the right way.”

Provided that Randolph County can stay Gold through the release of Saturday evening’s map by the state Department of Ed., Elkins and RCB will square off at 3 p.m.