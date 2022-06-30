Elkins, W.Va – The Elkins boys basketball team had what could be deemed a breakthrough season in 2021-22, its fourth under head coach Amrit Rayfield.

The former Davis and Elkins standout led the Tigers to a 20-5 record as just nine points separated the team from an appearance in the Class AAA state tournament.

With a large group of seniors returning from last season, Rayfield has a group that he has been able to see grow in every step of their development, and after last season, he knows they are ready to compete at the statewide level.

“They’re all quality kids. They all have some leadership qualities that are extremely important,” he said, “I’m not going to say they’re easy to coach. I don’t want to inflate their heads too much but they’re guys that want to win. They want to be successful”

Elkins loses five seniors from last year’s team but returns a large group of contributors including leading scorer Cory Harper, as well as Malachi Watson and Tanner Miller, both of whom have shone in spring and summer competition so far.

With talent and experience in spades, the Tigers are ready to put the state on notice well before the season begins.