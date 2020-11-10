Elkins returns to the playoffs for the first time since 2012, Hott credits seniors

ELKINS, W.Va.- Playoff football season is upon us and we see a few new teams in the postseason this year.

The Elkins Tigers return to the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

The Tigers finished the regular season with a 5-3 record and enter the post season ranked 16 in Class-AA.

Elkins football head coach Evan Hott said it’s always a goal to make the playoffs each year, but this is a different group of guys and early on in the season it looked a lot more realistic. He credits a lot of the Tigers’ success to the seniors.

“Well I think it’s just the senior leadership. Those guys are a huge group I think we have 18 of them so they’ve been playing together for a long time and I think they gel well together and they just play hard as a team so I think that the senior leadership has helped guide this team,” Hott said.

The Tigers are set to take on the No. 1 ranked Sissonville this Friday at the Indians’ home field.

Sissonville went undefeated (5-0) in the regular season but was only able to play half its schedule.

The Tigers are up against a big line and a dual threat quarterback, but Hott named a few keys to his team’s success.

“We have to read our keys because they are a zone team so we have to recognize the blocks that they’re going to give us. And I just think we have to not get caught up in the moment and just play football like we do every day in practice and just do the little things right,” Hott said.

Elkins visits Sissonville this Friday and kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.