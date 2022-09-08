ELKINS, W.Va – Week 3 of Friday night football is this week, and there’s plenty of suspense for one local school with a special addition for their first home game of the season.

A structural engineer determined in 2020 that Elkins High School’s Wimer Field was unfit to host events.

The Tigers were able to return home last season for three games after new bleachers were installed, but the big step in revitalizing their home stadium became real this week.

Friday night, Elkins will play its first home football game on its brand new turf against Lewis County.

Elkins athletes had a chance to practice at the updated facility for the first time on Monday and the convenience and quality of the field has been a revelation in just a matter of days.

“You look out here and we have girls soccer and our football team getting ready to start practice. They get out of school. They walk out and they’re here,” Elkins athletic director Ross Ware said, “That’s something we have never really been able to do before and it’s convenient. It’s way more convenient than it ever was before.”

The improvements to Wimer Field have become a rallying point for the Elkins community with the Randolph County Board of Education contributing over two million dollars to the project.

Ware says that it goes beyond just a public project and the wider community is who will see the most benefit.

“Monday was our first day on here and people driving by, looking at it, watching the work take place. We already have 50 events scheduled here this fall between Elkins High School, Elkins Middle School and the Elkins Youth Football League,” he said.

Elkins hosts Lewis County in its first home game on the brand new turf at Wimer Field Friday night with a 7 p.m. kickoff between the rivals on Route 33.