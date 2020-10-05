Coverage of the week sponsored by Stan Cameon Insurance

Elkins’ Rodney Vandevender wins Week 5 Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week competition

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Elkins High School’s Rodney Vandevender was voted as the winner of this week’s Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week competition.

Vandevender’s tip-drill interception in the end zone received just under 60 percent of the votes, defeating a leaping interception by Gilmer County’s Avery Chapman.

Vandevender is the second Tigers player to win the competition this year, joining Demanuel Smith, who received the most votes in Week 3.

The Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week competition is a weekly competition that begins each Friday night in the Grogg’s SportsZone.

