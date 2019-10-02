Elkins rolls past East Fairmont

ELKINS, W.Va. – East Fairmont visits Elkins for a Girls soccer match up today.

Elkins gets on the board early as the ball is vollied into the middle and Alyssa Severino one-times it into the back of the net. Tigers go up 1-0 with plenty of time left in the half.

Tigers remain strong up top recording shots on goal, but East Fairmont makes key saves between the pipes.

While East Fairmont also had some chances at scoring, Elkins held them at 0 going into the half.

The Tigers hold the Bees to record a shut out…Elkins gains its 11th win of the season. Final score 3-0.