Elkins to play Fairmont Senior at Tygarts Valley’s Bulldog Field in October

ELKINS, W.Va. – With Wimer Stadium being deemed unfit for competition just before the start of high school football season, the Elkins football team has been forced to play all games outside of Randolph County so far in 2020.

The Tigers were scheduled to have three home games in the first four weeks of the season, but due to the ruling on Wimer Stadium, have played all games at the opponent’s stadium.

That will change later this season, according to head coach Evan Hott.

Hott said in an interview with 12 Sports on Wednesday that his team will get the chance to play one game in its home county this season.

That game is on October 30, against Fairmont Senior, and will be played at Tygarts Valley High School’s Bulldog Field.

“The Board wanted us to play in Randolph County, and Tygarts Valley was receptive to the idea,” said Hott. “Right now that looks like the only ‘home’ game that we’ll actually have.”

It was suggested that the Tigers play multiple, if not all, scheduled home games at Bulldog Field prior to the start of the season, but scheduling conflicts would’ve forced the Tigers to play most of those games on either Thursday or Saturday.

Hott, and Elkins Athletic Director Ross Ware, both wanted to thank their fellow Big 10 schools and opponents for working with the Tigers during this time.

We’re going to have more from our conversation with Hott later this week.