Elkins Wimer Stadium deemed unfit for games

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Elkins Tigers football team won’t be playing in their home stadium this fall.

According to Athletic Director Ross Ware, and Randolph County Schools, Wimer Stadium has been deemed to be, “unfit to be used or near for games.”

Randolph County Schools announced this decision on Friday, and Ware confirmed the decision to 12 Sports Saturday morning.

A structural engineer was brought in to look at the bleachers at the aging stadium, who determined them to be unfit.

The bleachers at Wimer Stadium in Elkins that have been deemed unfit to be used for games, according to Randolph County Schools. (Photo by FourSeasonsFootball.com)

Randolph County’s statement Friday night read as follows:

“Randolph County Schools recently received a county-wide bleacher inspection. Additionally, a structural engineer was secured to further assess the findings. It was determined that the bleachers at Wimer Stadium are unsafe to be occupied by spectators. It is with regret that we must inform the Elkins community that there will be no public events held at Wimer Stadium.

“The administrations and athletic directors at Elkins High School and Elkins Middle School are working collaboratively to devise a plan to address the 2020 football season. As scheduling information and location of games are completed, we will release this information to the public.”

The plan for the first two games of the high school football season has been determined, according to Ware. The Tigers will play each of their first two games — both of which were scheduled to be home games — at the home site of their opponent.

Elkins will be the “home” team in Clarksburg when it takes on Robert C. Byrd on Friday, Sept. 4, and the Tigers will be the “home” team again in Weston when they play against Lewis county on Friday, Sept. 11.

The remainder of the schedule, which currently features a total of six games that were supposed to be played at Wimer Stadium this year, has not been announced.

Games against Philip Barbour, Roane County, Frankfort and Fairmont Senior were all scheduled at Wimer Stadium.

However, Ware did confirm that no games will be held at Wimer Stadium in 2020.

Wimer Field was dedicated on Sept. 28, 1935, according to fourseasonsfootball.com.

Stay with 12 Sports for any more developments on this story.