Emily Denison records 1,000th kill of HS volleyball career

TENNERTON, W.Va. – Philip Barbour High School has a great volleyball tradition — year in and out the Colts are one of the top programs in class Double-A.

One of the Colts’ top players joined an elite club on Monday.

Philip Barbour was in Tennerton to take on Buckhannon-Upshur and Preston. The Colts swept both the Bucs and the Knights in two sets each, dominating all four total sets they played.

Helping along the way was junior, Emily Denison, who was looking for kill number 1,000 of her career entering Monday. She came into the night needing just seven kills to reach that mark.

Denison recorded a couple of those in the first set of the night against BUHS. She added a few more kills in set number two, as she and Alyssa Hill controlled things for most of the set.

Emily Denison (12) makes contact for her 1,000th kill.

After sweeping the Bucs, it didn’t take long for Denison to get past 999 and hit 1,000.

“It means a lot. I’ve been up here since I was a freshman, and it’s been one of my biggest goals to come out here and hit 1,000 kills. I was really, really proud that the team came together, and we were able to make that goal happen,” Denison said afterwards.

1,000 kills isn’t easy to get to by any means, but Denison isn’t the only current Colts player to accomplish that feat.

Hill, also a junior, recorded her 1,000th kill earlier this season. Denison spoke about joining her friend and teammate in the 1,000 kill club.

“We actually started the same year. We both started in seventh grade, and we have been best friends, and it is just amazing to see all of the accomplishments that we’ve made together,” Denison said.

The two all-state players now have combined for well over 2,000 kills in their high school careers, which are no where close to being over.