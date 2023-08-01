BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WBOY) – After a months-long search, West Virginia Wesleyan College did not have to look very far to find its new director of intercollegiate athletics.

Dr. Rae Emrick was introduced today as the new head of the Bobcat athletic department, but she is plenty familiar with the college.

A Harrison County native and Wesleyan graduate, Emrick brings 25 years of experience at the school to the table and plans to use that to her benefit.

“I’ve seen a number of things go on in this building. I lived through the ’90s and the early 2000s into where we are today in the 2020s, so I have a long, rich history. My entire professional career revolves around West Virginia Wesleyan athletics,” she said.

One of the early focuses for Emrick will be using her position to reconnect the Wesleyan athletic department with the college’s community and Upshur County as a whole.

“I am excited to revamp some things and kind of restart some initiatives of the past to get our Wesleyan community greater involved in the department of athletics, our campus community, our local Upshur County community and then expand from there so we can begin to fill our stands and our stadiums with Wesleyan supporters,” she said.

The Bobcats host their first home sporting event under Emrick’s direction on September 2nd when the West Virginia Wesleyan football team welcomes Johnson C. Smith University.