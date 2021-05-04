Eric Wright will coach EFHS boys and girls soccer teams this Fall

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Eight year head coach of the East Fairmont girls soccer team, Eric Wright, will now take on another role this Fall as the boys soccer head man as well.

Wright has been around the East Fairmont soccer community for 12 years and has always wanted to be apart of both programs.

After the former EFHS boys soccer head coach Jeff Merrifield stepped down, Wright was the man to take over the job.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun. We’ve always tried to run the programs together as best we could and it’s just going to bring them together even more,” Wright said.

Wright also touched on how important his coaching staffs will be. He already said he has a top-notch staff on the girls side including his daughter, Bri Wright, and he looks to build up the boys side as well.

“We’ve got a tradition with good players and good coaching staffs and if it wasn’t for the coaching staffs, I really wouldn’t be able to do this. I’m putting together a top-notch staff on the boys side that’s going to rival what we have on the girls side,” Wright said.

Wright said in the future, he believes his daughter will take over the girls side and he will become the full-time boys head coach.