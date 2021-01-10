Erykah Christopher signs with Marshall XC and T&F

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East Fairmont star runner Erykah Christopher will continue her running days at the Division-I level.

Christopher signed with the Marshall Thundering Herd cross country and track & field teams Sunday afternoon at East-West Stadium.

Christopher leaves East Fairmont as an extremely decorated, and accomplished runner, being crowned a state champion at the end of the 2019 season, and finishing third in the state in 2020.

Not only that, but, according to the school, Christopher becomes the first EFHS runner to go D-I since 2002, and the first female Bees runner to make the leap since 1999.