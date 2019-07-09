Ethan Paul makes pro baseball debut with Black Bears

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – West Virginia Black Bear fans got to witness the start of what they and Pirates fans hope is a successful career for Ethan Paul Monday night.

Paul, the Pirates ninth round pick out of Vanderbilt this year, made his professional debut last night in West Virginia’s 9-6 win over Auburn.

Paul struggled some at the plate, going 0-for-4 with a walk, but looked good defensively.

He spoke after the game on what a year it’s been for him .

“Oh yeah, it’s been everything I’ve asked for. Go back to school for your senior year and win a national championship. And be able to come out and play professional baseball. I mean, that’s how you chalk it up. I’m happy to be here, excited to be a part of this team. There’s good guys here. And I’m just read to represent this organization really well,” Paul said.

And his manager, Drew Saylor, is impressed with what he’s seen out of the former Commadore so far.

“Just some of that veteran status. He played arguably on one of the biggest stages he’ll ever play on until he gets to the big leagues. And obviously he won a championship with Vanderbilt. Again, I love his poise. I love his professionalism. He really embodies what it means to be a Pirate,” Saylor said.

Paul hopes to gain his first professional hit Tuesday as the Black Bears look for a series win over Auburn.