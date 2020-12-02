Evan Hott resigns after 4 seasons as Elkins football head coach

ELKINS, W.Va. – After a crazy and historic 2020 season that included the program’s first-ever postseason victory, Evan Hott has resigned from his head coaching position at Elkins High School.

Hott led the Tigers to a 6-4 record this season, and had the Tigers ranked for most of the year.

Hott and company picked up a pair of big wins this year, a 39-34 win over a ranked Tygarts Valley team in October in the two program’s first-ever meeting. But no victory was bigger this year than the Tigers’ 42-27 victory over No. 1 Sissonville in the first round of the Double-A playoffs.

Signs of Hott leaving the program first appeared on social media on Tuesday.

Hott, along with four of his assistant coaches turned in their resignation letters.

Their resignations must be approved by the Randolph County BOE later this month.

Hott took over the Elkins program in 2017, compiling a 19-22 record, and led Elkins to its first playoff appearance since 2012 this season. He assumed the head coaching duties from his father, Greg, who coached at Elkins from 1997-2016.