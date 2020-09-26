Evan Hott speaks about Tigers ‘home away from home’ games

ELKINS, W.Va. – I spoke with Elkins football head coach, Evan Hott, earlier this week about the reception that his team has received so far this season.

The Tigers won’t be able to play any games in their home stadium this year after Wimer Stadium was deemed unfit for competition before the start of the regular season. Because of that, Elkins will play only road games in 2020, but opposing teams have been making these games away from home feel like home games.

In Week 2, the Lewis County band played the Tigers’ fight song — a gesture that caught Hott and company by surprise.

Then in Week 3, Daran Hays and the folks at North Marion had Elkins join in on the Senior Night festivities, as the Huskies helped honor each of Hott’s seniors.

And finally, this week, host Philip Barbour allowed the Elkins band and cheerleaders to perform at a game for the first time this season. That was the feature of our “Best Thing We Saw Tonight” segment.

Click on the video above to hear comments from Hott about what those gestures have meant to he and his team.