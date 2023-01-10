CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A popular video-sharing service has been gaining popularity worldwide, featuring several West Virginia icons.

Cameo is a mobile app that allows celebrities to create personalized video messages for paying customers. Users simply search for any celebrity they wish to receive a message from and send a request with a payment. Celebrities can set their own custom fees, which usually increase based on the level of fame.

Several West Virginia icons can be found on the app for various prices including:

Sam James – Senior WVU Wide Receiver ($15)

John Flowers – Former WVU Forward ($20)

James Gmiter – Senior WVU Offensive Lineman ($25)

Steve Slaton – Former WVU and NFL Running Back ($30)

Tony Caridi – WVU Radio Announcer ($50)

Miles (Deuce) McBride – Former WVU Point Guard | Current NY Knicks Point Guard ($90)

Rasul Douglas – Former WVU Cornerback | Current Green Bay Packers Cornerback – ($100)

Pat White – Former WVU Quarterback | Current Los Angeles Chargers Offensive Assistant Coach ($125)

Some other notable West Virginia icons can be found on the app. However, they are temporarily unavailable for a variety of reasons. These include:

Bob Huggins – WVU Basketball Coach ($20)

Jerry West – Former WVU Basketball and NBA player ($5,000. Business requests only)

Steve Harvey – Family Feud Host (Undisclosed cost)

Pat McAfee – Former WVU Kicker and NFL Punter | Media personality (Undisclosed cost)

Kyzir White – Former WVU Linebacker | Current Philadelphia Eagles Linebacker (Undisclosed cost)

Created in 2017, Cameo was designed to allow celebrities to create a more intimate relationship with their audience. In August 2022, the app introduced a new premium service known as Cameo Live. According to Cameo, the new addition allows customers to engage in 10-minute video calls with their favorite celebrities with up to 9 other people such as friends or family.