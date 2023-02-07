MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – With Sharron Young once again out of the lineup, junior Izzy Everett was called to join the starting lineup once again for Morgantown in the OVAC 5A semifinals against Wheeling Park.

He delivered with a team-high 15 points to lead the Mohigans back to the conference finals, 59-45.

Jacob King joined Everett in double figures with ten points as Morgantown advances to face Dover (OH) at Harrison Central High School in Cadiz, OH on Saturday.

Wheeling Park will meet Parkersburg South for third place later this week.