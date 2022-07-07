MORGANTOWN, W.Va – A former West Virginia Black Bear’s breakout season is continuing to earn notice in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization as Mike Burrows is was named to the Major League Baseball All-Star Futures Game this afternoon.

Burrows pitched to a 4.33 ERA with 43 strikeouts in eleven starts for the Bears in 2019 before bursting onto the scene with the Greensboro Grasshoppers in 2021 and continuing his dominance with the Class AA Altoona Curve this season to the tune of a 2.94 ERA with 69 punchouts in 52 innings before earning the call to AAA Indianapolis where he made his three most recent starts.

He’ll be joined on the National League Futures roster by the Pirates’ 2021 first overall pick, catcher Henry Davis.

The MLB All-Star Futures Game is set for July 16 at Dodger Stadium.