BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WBOY) – In a high school football program with the level of history that Bridgeport has, kids dream of one day leading the Indians out onto the field and this year, another group of seniors is ready to take charge.

“I’ve idolized this program since I was a kid. I’ve always been part of the Bridgeport program since flag, since I was about four so to come up growing up to look up to these guys, knowing that I’m one of them filling their shoes, it’s something to really look forward to,” senior lineman Beau Ford said.

The tone is set for Bridgeport football long before the start of preseason camp and the offseason work leads directly into the foundation of their identity.

“Definitely lifting, definitely in the weight room. We hit the weight room a lot, a lot of squats,” senior Tanner Hathaway said, “We’re just urgent to get back out here and hit people, especially me because I’ve been out for a while now so I’m ready to hit somebody.”

When the Indians do take the field, their potent single-wing offense relies on strong line play and head coach Tyler Phares is pleased as three new starters step into the trenches.

“They’re working hard. We’re striving to get the pad level lower every day, coming off the football together as a unit and cleaning up all our rules against every front that we’ll see,” he said.

Meanwhile in the backfield, four of the top five rushers from last year’s team depart including 1000-yard man Phil Reed but leading rusher Zach Rohrig returns and a deep group of other backs are battling to fill the other gaps.

“There’s seven or eight kids who are battling right now and really its who carries out their fakes the best and who blocks the best is going to get the majority of the carries,” Phares said.

No matter who carries the ball, the guys up front have confidence that they’ll get the job done.

“There’s a whole lot of guys back there and I have my utmost faith in each and every one of them, especially my buddy Zach Rohrig,” Ford said, “I’ve been playing with him for a long time, and I know that he doesn’t need much, even though I’m going to give him the world and I’ll give him every block that he needs, but he doesn’t need much.”

On the defensive side of the ball, a willingness to hit the guy in front of you is a prerequisite for Bridgeport football but this year, expect the Indians to be flying around in the open field too.

“Team speed is pretty good on the defensive side of the ball. We’re further along in the defensive backfield than we have been in years. Our defensive front is very athletic for bigger kids that can really move so we’re hoping we can put good pressure on quarterbacks and do a good job on the back end and we’re hoping because of our team speed we’ll fly to the football,” Phares said.

As phares enters his third season as head coach, the expectations for his program are clear.

“They’ve been in the system. They’ve been in the weight room. There’s a rhyme and a reason for everything we do in the weight room, and we want to see it translate to the field and in year three of that I believe we’re seeing it happen,” he said.

Bridgeport opens the 2023 season with a Big X conference matchup, visiting Buckhannon-Upshur on August 25.