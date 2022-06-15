ELLENBORO, W.Va – With a state championship in the fall, the Ritchie County football team kicked off what turned into a huge year for the Rebels that has carried over into the summer. No longer will teams have to worry about the muddy conditions that popped up during the playoffs this year as construction is underway for a complete overhaul of the school’s football, baseball and softball facilities with the end goal being to create a home for Ritchie County athletics that can make the school and community proud.

“We’re going to put together a model that we think is going to represent Ritchie County really well,” Ritchie County Schools superintendent Jim Brown said, “It’s a beautiful plan. We’re excited to see this all come to fruition. Beautiful football field, eight lane track, two new turf infields for baseball and softball and then, of course, LED lighting as well as new bleachers with some other special amenities to really make it special for Ritchie County.”

As the Ritchie County school system looks to embrace the community with this project, the community is reaching out as well as the public has become invested in what these upgrades to the athletic facilities will be able to do for students in Ritchie County.

“Everybody’s been real supportive of it. I’ve had a lot of people reach out to me asking questions,” Ritchie County athletic director Chris Wells said, “Once we explained things and how things are working and what all’s going into the project, they’ve been real supportive with things. We’ve had more donations coming in for a school board project to tie in with this to get a new video board added for the football field so the community support’s been great so far.”

While the project is still in its early stages of construction, the expectation is that the new football field will be fully operational in time for the rebels’ home opener on September 23 against area rivals Doddridge County.