Fairmont 9, 10, 11 year-olds handle Boone-Northern in State Tourney opener

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Fairmont 9, 10, 11 year-old all-star team had no problems Saturday afternoon in its opening game of the State Tournament.

Fairmont scored a pair of runs in the first inning, put up seven in the third inning, and won the game in the fourth inning on a passed ball.

The lineup provided all the offense needed to end the game early, while Carter McKnight did more than enough on the mound to keep the Boone-Norther lineup at bay in Fairmont Little League’s 10-0 victory in four innings.

Fairmont now moves on to play Bi-State at 5:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

In their opening game Saturday, DaeShaun Floyd drove in Fairmont’s opening run of the game on a single to right. Fairmont led 2-0 after the first inning.

The big inning, offensively, came in the third.

Already ahead by four, pinch-hitter Braedon Sharps singled to center with the bases loaded. All three runners came around to score, and Fairmont took a 7-0 lead.

They led by nine after the third inning, and won the game in the bottom of the fourth on a passed ball.

