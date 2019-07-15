Fairmont 9-11 all-stars fall to Bi-State in 2nd round of state tourney

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Fairmont Little League 9-11 year-old all-stars have had arguably the hottest bats coming into the Little League Baseball West Virginia 9-11 State Tournament.

But they ran into a team whose bats may be even hotter.

Bi-State used a balance offensive attack to take an early lead and never look back, beating Fairmont 12-2 in five innings Sunday evening.

“We’ve got to get our heads right. I absolutely believe we’re one of the best teams and we belong here. One hundred percent. We have one of the best clubs. But, man, we just couldn’t battle back. Got punched in the mouth. We kept saying, this was probably going to be like a boxing match. You get punched in the mouth you got to battle back,” said Fairmont manager Jimmy Bledsoe.

Bi-State jumped out to a three-run lead in the second inning.

Fairmont responded with a two-run home run from Owen Music in the top of the third, bringing them back to within one run.

But Bi-State followed with four runs in the bottom part of the frame, taking a 7-2 lead.

And Bi-State won the game the following inning, scoring seven runs to end the game early.

Fairmont now moves to the loser’s bracket, and will face Central Greenbrier in an elimination game at 7:30 Monday. That game will follow Bridgeport’s game against Champmanville, which is also an elimination game.