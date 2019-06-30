Fairmont All-Stars beat WesMon for 9-11 District 5 title

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Fairmont All-Stars defeated WesMon for the District 5, 9-11 year-old title Saturday afternoon in Shinnston by a final score of 4-3.

The best game of the tournament so far went down to the wire.

Trailing by one, WesMon had a chance to tie the game in the fifth, but a good defensive play on the mound by Owen Music squashed that scoring chance.

Then, in the sixth and final inning, WesMon was down to its final out when it loaded the bases on a pair of bloop singles and a walk. But a line drive right to the Fairmont second baseman ended the game, and punched Fairmont Little League’s ticket to the state tournament.

“This was scary. They loaded the bases. We knew it was going to be a dog fight with them Great group of kids. And I’ll be honest with you, I could sit here and give them all credit. It’s a team victory. We’ve had to win as a team through all of this. And to me, this is the best team I’ve ever been a part of. Last year’s 10 year-old group that we had, Bridgeport and WesMon, they beat us both. So we wanted to beat both of them. For one, to know we could do it. It’s our first time so we’re going to enjoy the ride.” Jimmy Bledsoe, Fairmont 9-11 all-stars head coach

WesMon’s quest for a state title is not yet over.

They play Bridgeport on Sunday to determine who will be the second team representing District 5, along with Fairmont, at the state tournament.

The 9-11 year-old state tournament is also being held in Shinnston, as well.