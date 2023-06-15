PITTSBURGH, PA (WBOY) — Marley Washenitz garnered quite the following during her four years on the basketball court at Fairmont Senior and that only grew during her freshman season at Pitt. Now, she’s using that platform to make a difference.

Washenitz is partnering with Champsraise, a crowdfunding group based in Charleston, to raise money for Henry Box, one-year old boy in Tennessee with cystic fibrosis.

With more than 75,000 followers across Instagram, Tiktok and Twitter, she’s making sure that her audience knows about Henry and what they can do to help.

“We’re almost 50% for our donations which is insane to think of. When we first started, I said ‘as long as we can get to ten and then twenty’ so the way that we’re already almost to fifty is amazing to me and the Pitt community I can’t thank enough,” Washenitz said. “They’ve been amazing and even people back home have been amazing in their support. There’s multiple people that have donated hundreds to thousands of dollars for this donation and I couldn’t be more thankful and happy.

Washenitz is keenly aware of the reach that she has. With name, image and likeness opening doors never available to college athletes before, she wants to have an impact beyond the court.

“Having the platform I have and being aware of the following I have; I’ve definitely wanted to just kind of use it for the better because social media’s a crazy thing. Like I said, there’s bads and goods with everything in the world and with social media I definitely want to use it for the better and kind of get it out there for anyone and everyone to help everyone,” Washenitz said.

Along with understanding just how big her platform is, Washenitz knows what it means to make it as a West Virginian, which is why her status as a role model for kids that she’s inspired is so important to her.

“Anytime someone reaches out to me like a little girl, a little girls’ dad, whoever it is on any type of social media, I always try to respond. I’m not very active on Facebook so my apologies if I don’t respond to you on Facebook but I always try and reach out if there’s questions. I try to help out anyone from West Virginia because I’ve always said this since day one, athletes in general don’t get enough recognition in West Virginia,” Washenitz said.

You can learn more about Henry Box and donate to the medical fund through Champsraise at this link: https://champsraise.com/athletes/marley-washenitz