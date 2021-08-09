Fairmont basketball greats Dobbs, Hines hold D-n-C summer basketball camp

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The duo of Fairmont Senior girls basketball head coach Corey Hines and former Marshall University basketball player Deon Dobbs teamed up to hold the three day D-n-C summer basketball camp at the Fairmont Senior armory.

Dobbs and Hines have been leading various basketball camps throughout the years but have brought back D-n-C to Fairmont after having to take a break due to the pandemic.

The duo invites the youth of Fairmont and surrounding areas to learn fundamental basketball and ball handling skills while having fun with other players.

Deon Dobbs instructing the campers

Dobbs and Hines say this is more than basketball, too. It’s about extending a helping hand and giving back to the community of the Friendly city.

“What we feel is any time a person can give their time and effort to help anybody this young, we truly appreciate that. Deon and myself, people have given to us in the past so we wanted to make sure to continue to give back. That’s something that we both learned from our parents, always try and give back and pay it forward,” Hines said.

“I think more importantly, it’s just about if a kid has a genuine interest in the sport and you’re in a position to help them, I feel like it’s a win win. For myself, I’ve been doing this for a long time and I get great joy to see kids smile and have fun with the game that I love,” Dobbs said.

The camp started on Monday, August 9 and goes through Wednesday, Aug. 11. The camp is split between two age groups, K-3rd grade and 4th-8th grades.