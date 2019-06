FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont 8, 9, 10 year-old all-star team defeated the Shinnston Little League representative Monday night at Mary Lou Retton Park to stay alive in the District 5 Tournament.

Consistent offensive production throughout the game, including a big second inning during which multiple hitters came through in bases loaded situations, propelled Fairmont to a 12-2 win to set up a rematch with Bridgeport on Tuesday.