SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Fairmont Little League’s 8, 9, 10 year-old all-star team was eliminated from state tournament play on Saturday.

Fairmont took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, and after a slow star, Martinsburg scored 12 unanswered runs to win the game 12-2.

Martinsburg took a 3-2 lead in the third inning, and the Eastern Panhandle bats woke up from there.

Martinsburg advances in the elimination bracket.

This Fairmont Little League all-stars team’s season comes to an end.