Fairmont Little League into second week of 2020 season

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Little League baseball continues giving players, coaches and parents a sense of normalcy right now across the state.

And it seemed very normal, Tuesday, to see a team from Fairmont Little League, and one from WesMon Little League battling it out in Fairmont on a beautiful summer evening.

But what wasn’t normal about Tuesday’s Little League action at Mary Lou Retton Park was that this wasn’t an All-Stars battle, this was simply just the second week of the Little League season.

Little League organizations all over the state, including there in Fairmont, are still getting used to the late start to the year, and the guidelines that are in place to keep everybody safe.

“It’s not really been bad. Parents have kind of helped out making sure the kids are outside the dugout. We’re filtering them through, and spacing them out. That hasn’t been hard. The parents have been the big help on it. We just got to make sure we’re following it in between every inning, every time you go in and out of the dugout, hand sanitizing, stuff like that,” said Fairmont LL coach and board member Jimmy Bledsoe. “We’ve played four games now, and we started last week, so it’s been tough. Usually by this time you’ve finished up rec season and you’re into All-Stars, and potentially right now we’d be playing a state tournament somewhere.”

And Bledsoe knows what time of year it should be. He’s had a couple of successful stints as an All-Star head coach.

But he’ll have to wait for that chance this year, though.

He and other coaches will have to be patient with players who may be slower out of the gates than normal this year.

“It’s tough, because your kids are a little rusty. Everybody’s frustrated, because by this time, usually every year, you’re playing at your best,” he said. “But it’s just nice to be back. We’ll take it however we can get it.”