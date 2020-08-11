Fairmont LL All-Stars defeat Logan, get eliminated by Mineral County

LEWISBURG, W.Va. – The Fairmont Little League 11, 12 year-old all-stars needed two wins on Monday if they wanted a chance to come out of the losers bracket at the state tournament in Lewisburg.

Jimmy Bledsoe’s team clawed back in their first game of the day, defeating Logan Little League by a final score of 3-2 in a dramatic game that went down to the very end.

However, the Fairmont all-stars ran out of gas, and into a very good Mineral County team, late Monday night, falling 16-1 in their final game of the summer.

There certainly wasn’t a lot of offense in Fairmont’s first game of the day, as the two teams combined for just five runs and seven hits.

Brody Bledsoe was responsible for tying the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. He came to bat with the bases loaded, and put a ball in play that initially appeared to give Fairmont the win. However, the home plate umpire ruled there had been catcher’s interference on the play, so only they tying run scored, knotting up the contest at 2-2.

River McClain, who did not start the game, played the role of hero, knocking in the winning run on a base hit to right field.

Fairmont survived that elimination game, with Owen Music pitching a complete game in a true pitcher’s duel.

But their season came to an end just a few hours later, as the Mineral County bats came alive.