Fairmont Post 17 eliminates Clarksburg Post 13

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Fairmont Post 17 and Clarksburg Post 13 each experienced the ball not bouncing their way early on Friday afternoon.

A bad bounce off the glove of the Clarksburg starting pitcher allowed Fairmont’s first run to score, while a bad hop on a bloop single that rolled past a Post 17 outfielder helped Post 13 tie it not long afterwards.

A two-run bottom of the sixth inning made the difference, giving Fairmont a 3-1 win over Clarksburg to eliminate Post 13 from the American Legion Area 2 Tournament.

Fairmont will now play Morgantown Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. at Frank Loria Memorial Field.

The winner of that game will play Bridgeport for the Area title, and a spot in next week’s state tournament.

