Fairmont Senior all-state forward Jaelin Johnson signs with Fairmont State

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior all-state guard/forward, Jaelin Johnson, is staying close to home.

Johnson will continue his basketball career just down the street from where he played his high school ball, and where he became an all-state player for the Polar Bears.

Johnson is staying close to home, and will play his collegiate career for Tim Koenig and Fairmont State.

“It just felt good to have that opportunity to play for my hometown. So, just, the overall connections I have with them, and playing with former teammates was just a great deal for me,” said Johnson.

He joins a Fairmont State team that is coming off an MEC Tournament Championship, and another appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The hope is that Johnson can come in and compete for a spot right away.

“A lot of teams are going to be wanting to beat them coming off that championship. So, I’m used to all of the teams always wanting to beat you. So it’s nothing new for me,” said Johnson. “I’m just glad I’m able to be out there and compete, and just play basketball, and continue my career.”

Jaelin Johnson (@_jaelinjohnson_) is headed to Fairmont State to join @CoachTimKoenig and the Fighting Falcons! Huge get for Fairmont State — and great opportunity for Jaelin! @fsfalcons @Fairmont_Hoops @12SportsZone pic.twitter.com/Wws65TOVaC — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) June 26, 2021

Johnson averaged 23 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, and finished his high school career as the fifth-most prolific scorer in Polar Bears boys basketball history.

He’ll also join another Fairmont Senior great — Zyon Dobbs — with the Fighting Falcons, along with another former teammate in Trey Washenitz.

Johnson says he informed Fairmont State of his decision earlier this week.

Johnson had offers from multiple other schools within the Mountain East Conference, and the opportunity to go to prep school for one season in order to gain further attention from Division-I schools.

However, he’s chosen the Fighting Falcons — a program close to home, and a consistent winner in the MEC.