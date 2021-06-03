Fairmont Senior and North Marion girls track teams have big days at Class AA Region I track meet

RACHEL, W.Va. – A total of 32 local individual athletes, and nine relay teams, are moving on to the next week’s state meet in Charleston following the conclusion of the Class AA Region I track meet at North Marion High School on Thursday.

Fairmont Senior and North Marion’s girls teams both had big days, as the Lady Polar Bears won the meet with a team score of 119, edging out Oak Glen (105). North Marion came in third with 93 team points.

Twenty-one individual girl athletes, and seven local relay teams, will be headed to Charleston from this region.

Additionally, 11 local boys and two relay teams are advancing as well.

On the boys side, Fairmont Senior’s Logan Zuchelli is headed to Charleston in multiple events, including the 1600M run and the 800M run. North Marion’s Praise Chukwudozie is also headed to the state meet in multiple events — both the high jump and the long jump.

East Fairmont’s Erykah Christopher will be competing at the state meet in multiple events, including the 1600M and 800M runs. She finished first in the region in both events.

The Fairmont Senior girls finished either first or second in 11 of the 18 events.

Full results from the Class AA Region I track meet can be found by clicking on this link.