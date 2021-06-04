Fairmont Senior baseball ends East Fairmont’s season in 5 innings

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Things got a little testy in the Friendly City, Friday night, between Fairmont Senior and East Fairmont as the two met at Mary Lou Retton Park as part of the Class AA Region I, Section 1 Tournament.

But once the dust settled, it was testing the arm of Sammy Viani in right field that ultimately sent the Bees packing.

East Fairmont, hitting with the bases loaded, had a chance to extend the game past the mercy-rule in the top of the fifth, but Viani sent a perfect throw to the plate to nail the EFHS runner at the plate to end the game.

Fairmont Senior won 15-5 in five innings.

The Polar Bears built a commanding 10-0 in the first two innings, and led by as many as thirteen runs in the fourth.

Dominic Viani collected three hits and drove in three runs for the Polar Bears. The elder Viani brother was one of three Polar Bears with three RBI on the day.

East Fairmont scored one run in the third inning, and a pair of runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. If it weren’t for Sam Viani’s on-target throw to the plate, the Bees would’ve scored at least three runs in the fifth.

With the win, Fairmont Senior advances to face Oak Glen in the Northern Panhandle on Saturday at 2 p.m.