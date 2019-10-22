Fairmont Senior boys dominate Petersburg in Section Tournament opener

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Not too many teams had an easier go of it in their postseason opener than Fairmont Senior did Monday.

In Rachel, the Lady Polar Bears pummeled Petersburg 16-0.

At East-West Stadium, the boys won by 13 goals in a shutout performance.

Bubby Towns recorded a hat trick in the first 4:17 of action, Fairmont Senior led 11-0 at halftime, and added two more goals after the break to win by a final score of 13-0.

Fairmont Senior and Petersburg played a game of 10-versus-10 players, with Petersburg not having a full eleven-man roster for the game.