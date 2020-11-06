Fairmont Senior boys & girls, University boys advance to Saturday’s HS soccer state title games

BECKLEY, W.Va. – Friday’s high school state soccer tournament had far less drama surrounding it than many thought it would have when the day began.

Bernie Dolan and the WVSSAC announced that the Triple-A portion of the tournament would be played as scheduled, thus all 16 teams that made it to the state tournament were in action.

The Fairmont Senior girls, on the back of Tricia Lemasters’ hat trick performance, recorded a 4-1 win over Williamstown, and advanced to Saturday’s AA/A girls title game.

The University boys advanced to the AAA boys title game by picking up a 2-1 win over Cabell Midland. Riley Nett scored the go-ahead goal in the second half to lift the Hawks over the Knights, and send “The U” to its first boys soccer title game since 2016.

“Third time down here and we finally got one. It feels good. The guys responded well. We went down, got an immediate response. I’ve said it over and over, this is the most mentally tough team that I’ve had since I’ve been with the program. And that’s perfect – that’s them,” said UHS head coach, Michael Smith.

FINAL: University boys win 2-1 over Cabell Midland, punching their ticket to the state championship game!!

University will take on George Washington in a rematch of the ’16 title game. GW won that meeting 4-0. The Patriots have won five state titles since the beginning of the 2011 season.

Meanwhile, the Philip Barbour girls’ season came to an end on Friday, as the Lady Colts fell to the defending champion Charleston Catholic Fighting Irish, by a score of 8-1.

“Obviously we wanted to win and get farther, but we’re very happy coming here. It’s the first time in school history, and for us to make it here is another step,” said Philip Barbour head coach Blake Williams. “We look to build on that for next year. I look forward for what the years ahead have for us.”

Some unhappy faces as their season comes to an end, but congrats once again to Philip Barbour for making it to the state tournament for the first time in program history!

Lots of skill in this group.

Lots of skill in this group.



Final: 8-1 CC #wvgirlssoccer #wvprepsoccer @pbcoltssoccer @12SportsZone pic.twitter.com/iYuuDQkqcm — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) November 6, 2020

The Fairmont Senior girls will take on Charleston Catholic Saturday in the state title game.

The Fairmont Senior boys also advanced to a state title game, Friday.

The Polar Bears jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first half, and cruised to a 8-1 victory, as the defending champions get to defend their crown. Ashton Cecil tallied a hat trick in the victory.

Fairmont Senior’s opponent will either be Charleston Catholic or Point Pleasant.

12 Sports’ Abbie Backenstoe will be in Beckley providing coverage of the state title games.