FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior boys lacrosse team escaped Morgantown 8-7 on Saturday afternoon.

The Polar Bears led 3-0 with plenty of time to play in the second quarter. Morgantown cut the lead as Preston Harman put the first Mohigans goal on the board.

Fairmont Senior answered right away with Hunter Bragg’s quick release off of a pass from Landon Black to extend its lead 4-1.

Still in the first half, Dom Stingo found the back of the net for the Polar Bears to put them up 5-1. But Morgantown went into the halftime break on a high note as Weston White found a wide open Henryk Acker and Morgantown entered the half down 5-2.

The scoring continued to go back and forth in the second half. Jack Gruschecky assisted Harman to bring the score within two goals early in the second half.

Stingo put another in the back of the net as Fairmont tried to pull away.

The two teams battled until the end but the Polar Bears came out on top 8-7.