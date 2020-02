FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior boys routed visiting Preston Monday night at the Fairmont Senior Field House.

The Polar Bears arguably played their best game of the season, leading 36-15 at halftime, and keeping a big distance in the second half.

Trey Washenitz scored a game-high 23 points, and Jaelin Johnson added 21, outscoring the Knights by themselves, in the Polar Bears’ 69-38 win over Preston.