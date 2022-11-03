FAIRMONT, W.Va – The West Virginia state soccer tournament gets underway tomorrow in Beckley and four of north central West Virginia’s best teams get a chance to bring home a state championship.

In the Class AA/A boys’ bracket, Fairmont Senior enters the two-seed in the tournament behind a Charleston Catholic team it played to a draw in the regular season.

A successful trip south would give the Polar Bears’ seniors their third state title in four years and after falling in the championship game a year ago, this one could turn out to be the most sweet.

“Their resiliency is amazing. They were very disappointed after last year but they camer in day one and said we have one goal and that’s to make it back to Beckley and kind of right that wrong we felt happened last year,” head coach Darrin Paul said.

With plenty of veteran depth on the roster and a group of leaders with as much state tournament experience as any team left, Fairmont Senior prepares just as they have for the last three trips south.

The Polar Bears know exactly what they’re preparing for and just what it takes to come home happy.

“The standard is the standard for us going down there so having that experience helps.” Paul said, “The boys are just really excited to get back there since last year didn’t end the way we wanted it to so we’re excited for the opportunity.”

Fairmont Senior plays its semifinal match against Point Pleasant 30 minutes after the completion of tomorrow’s 4:30 pm game between Charleston Catholic and Grafton.